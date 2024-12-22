Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $1,052.90

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,052.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $701.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $693.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $821.00 and its 200 day moving average is $994.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $127,489,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

