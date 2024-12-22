Reviewing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Lufax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $585.28 million 0.18 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -1.86 Lufax $20.29 billion 0.11 $125.31 million ($0.77) -3.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitcoin Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 1 3.33 Lufax 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.76%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15% Lufax -12.75% -3.63% -1.45%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Lufax on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

