Contrasting Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) & Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gemini Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 1 0 7 2 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 152.28%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -64.50 Y-mAbs Therapeutics $84.55 million 4.39 -$21.43 million ($0.54) -15.33

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Y-mAbs Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -28.22% -24.61% -18.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Gemini Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

