Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 62342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

