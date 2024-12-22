Financial Survey: Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -144.12% -94.48% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.48%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Pathfinder Cell Therapy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $14,700.00 237.88 -$6.61 million ($7.91) -0.48 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

