Comparing Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous -2,450.11% -91.40% -70.93% Alarm.com 13.54% 13.78% 5.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $473,000.00 28.61 -$18.41 million ($1.02) -1.23 Alarm.com $923.82 million 3.37 $81.04 million $2.31 27.25

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Alarm.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous. Foresight Autonomous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Foresight Autonomous and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com 1 3 2 0 2.17

Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $64.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Volatility & Risk

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Foresight Autonomous on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

