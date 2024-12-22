Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $432.47 and last traded at $437.40, with a volume of 908693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $437.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.88.

Adobe Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.17. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,309 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

