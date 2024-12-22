WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 41098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,859.97. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $533,900 and sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.