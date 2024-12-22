Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 15224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 67.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

