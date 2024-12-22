Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.53. Five Point shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 14,788 shares.

Five Point Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 26.19%.

In other Five Point news, Director Sam Levinson acquired 3,283,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,341,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,219,241 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,609.15. This trade represents a 111.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296.24. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 313,110 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 134,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

