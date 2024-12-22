Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 10903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

