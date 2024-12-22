PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.79 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

