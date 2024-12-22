PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.79 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
