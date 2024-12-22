Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE:OWL opened at $23.49 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

