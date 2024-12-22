Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 119,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Charles Schwab by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 74,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

