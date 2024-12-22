TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 27.8% – Should You Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 371,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 64,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About TriStar Gold

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.