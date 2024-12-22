Carnival Corporation & plc Exceeds Expectations in Fourth Quarter, Reports Record Full Year Results

Carnival Corporation & plc has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, along with an outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. The company reported key highlights, including record full-year revenues of $25 billion, surpassing the prior year by over 15%. Full-year net income reached $1.9 billion, while adjusted net income outperformed guidance by over $130 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $6.1 billion, over 40% higher than the previous year.

The company’s CEO, Josh Weinstein, expressed satisfaction with the exceptional performance, noting that revenues hit an all-time high driven by strong demand throughout the year. Carnival Corporation & plc ended the year with adjusted return on invested capital (“ROIC”) of 11%, exceeding its cost of capital. Weinstein highlighted significant progress towards achieving the 2026 SEE Change EBITDA and adjusted ROIC targets.

Looking ahead to 2025, Carnival Corporation & plc expects net yields to increase approximately 4.2% compared to record 2024 levels, based on the sustained demand. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be around $6.6 billion, representing a $500 million increase from 2024. Moreover, adjusted net income is anticipated to be over 20% higher than 2024, with adjusted ROIC at approximately 11.7%.

In terms of financing and capital activity, the company is focusing on reducing interest expenses and enhancing its balance sheet. In 2025, Carnival Corporation & plc expects interest expenses to be significantly lower compared to previous years. Notably, the company made debt prepayments of $3.3 billion in 2024, reducing its debt balance to $27.5 billion by the end of the year.

Carnival Corporation & plc continues its commitment to sustainability, achieving a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and leading the industry with ten LNG-powered ships. The company also reported improvements in reducing food waste and enhancing the overall sustainability of its operations.

Investors can access more detailed financial information, including the company’s consolidated statements of income and balance sheets, through the official documents released by Carnival Corporation & plc. The company’s focus on fiscal growth, operational excellence, and sustainable practices reinforces its commitment to long-term value creation for its shareholders.

