Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Update on ICC Order for Rate and Regulatory Matters

On December 19, 2024, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) issued an order regarding Ameren Illinois’ revised multi-year integrated grid plan (“Grid Plan”) and revised multi-year electric distribution service rate plan (“MYRP”) for the years 2024 through 2027. The approved revenue requirements in the December 2024 Order represent a cumulative four-year increase of $309 million compared to Ameren Illinois’ September 2024 revised MYRP request. This update follows discussions outlined in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The December 2024 Order has set forth the annual revenue requirements and rate base amounts, showcasing comparisons with Ameren Illinois’ September 2024 revised MYRP request, the ICC staff’s August 2024 revised MYRP recommendation, and the October 2024 administrative law judges’ proposed order. These figures are detailed in the filing.

It is worth noting that the rate changes resulting from the order will become effective in late December 2024. Ameren Illinois has an appeal pending regarding the ICC order from December 2023, including aspects like the allowed return on common equity (ROE). The ultimate outcome of any rehearing requests or appeals to the Illinois Appellate Court for the Fifth Judicial District remains uncertain.

Both Ameren Corporation and Ameren Illinois are signatories to this form. Information disclosed in this filing pertains to individual companies separately. No representation is made concerning data related to any other company.

The filing also highlights the financial intricacies involved, such as production costs, revenue requirements, and ongoing regulatory discussions. The rate adjustments indicated in the December 2024 Order are part of a wider conversation around energy distribution and regulatory oversight in the region.

For more details and comprehensive information, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to the official Form 8-K filing dated December 19, 2024, available through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

