PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for December 2024

PermRock Royalty Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, has announced a cash distribution to record holders of its trust units. The distribution, payable on January 15, 2025, amounts to $612,260.75 ($0.050326 per Trust Unit), based on production primarily during October 2024.

The cash distribution was declared in a press release dated December 20, 2024. The Trust’s oil cash receipts for properties underlying the Trust increased to $1.75 million for the current month, while natural gas cash receipts totaled $0.07 million.

Total direct operating expenses, which include marketing, lease operating expenses, and workover expenses, were $0.59 million, with capital expenses amounting to $0.11 million. Boaz Energy, the entity managing the Trust, informed that the net profits calculation included $32,000 reserved funds for future capital obligations and expenses.

PermRock Royalty Trust was established by Boaz Energy II, LLC to own a net profits interest representing 80% of the net profits from oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Further details about PermRock Royalty Trust can be found on their official website.

The Trust advises caution concerning forward-looking statements made in the announcement. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as volatility in commodity prices and uncertainties related to estimating drilling costs. The Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Investors or interested parties can access more information from the Trust’s public filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, available on the SEC’s website.

For further information, individuals can contact PermRock Royalty Trust through Argent Trust Company, the Trustee, by visiting www.permrock.com or via email at trustee@permrock.com.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

