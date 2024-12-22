Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Approximately 288,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 242,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The company has a market cap of £14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

