Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gentex

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 50.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 89,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.