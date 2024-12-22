Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.99%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

