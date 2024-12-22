Zacks Research Estimates WaFd’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for WaFd in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 112.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

