Q4 EPS Estimate for Marvell Technology Boosted by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,261.45. The trade was a 6.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $14,444,745. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

