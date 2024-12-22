Atb Cap Markets Comments on Organigram Q4 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Organigram Trading Up 6.2 %
TSE OGI opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95.
Insider Transactions at Organigram
In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
