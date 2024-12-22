Atb Cap Markets Comments on Organigram Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Trading Up 6.2 %

TSE OGI opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Insider Transactions at Organigram

In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.