What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Pentair Q4 Earnings?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNR opened at $101.95 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.