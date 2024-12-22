DA Davidson Reduces Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

ALRS opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a P/E ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 380.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

