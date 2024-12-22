StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock opened at $321.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.26 and a 200-day moving average of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $262.54 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

