DA Davidson Estimates Avidbank’s FY2025 Earnings (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Avidbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.
Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTC AVBH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
