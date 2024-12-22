Citigroup Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

SLB stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,487,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $3,491,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 268,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

