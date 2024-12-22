Analysts Set Expectations for BCB Bancorp FY2025 Earnings

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 235.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In other news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,067.72. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.