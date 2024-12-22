Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a PE ratio of -358.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

