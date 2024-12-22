What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Banner FY2025 Earnings?

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $65.80 on Friday. Banner has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banner by 97.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,434 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

