NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 203.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

