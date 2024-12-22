U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.83.
