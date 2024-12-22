Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.15. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $48,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,846,914.68. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,859 shares of company stock valued at $104,317 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stratus Properties
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.