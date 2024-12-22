Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.15. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $48,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,846,914.68. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,859 shares of company stock valued at $104,317 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

