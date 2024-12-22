TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.97 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

