LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

