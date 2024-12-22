Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.