Q1 EPS Estimate for Quanex Building Products Cut by Analyst

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $25.10 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

