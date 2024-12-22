StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.43. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
About Oragenics
