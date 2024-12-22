Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
