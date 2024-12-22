International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:THM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
About International Tower Hill Mines
