OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07). Approximately 1,063,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 443,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).
OPG Power Ventures Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
