Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance
Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
