Head-To-Head Analysis: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teck Resources and Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $16.66 billion 1.26 $1.78 billion $0.66 62.03 Energy Fuels $38.66 million 26.96 $99.86 million ($0.22) -24.09

Profitability

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Teck Resources and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 3.32% 6.37% 3.40% Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teck Resources and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 5 5 1 2.64 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Teck Resources currently has a consensus price target of $65.29, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Energy Fuels on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

