Contrasting TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TPG and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46 Monroe Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than TPG.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TPG has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TPG and Monroe Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.47 billion 9.57 $80.09 million ($0.34) -190.65 Monroe Capital $64.30 million N/A $370,000.00 $0.60 13.55

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 76.5% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. TPG pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 0.69% 23.45% 7.85% Monroe Capital 20.97% 12.14% 4.75%

Summary

TPG beats Monroe Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

