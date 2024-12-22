Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Critical Review

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -6.95% -71.31% -11.93% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,103.75%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Vsee Health.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.48 billion 0.05 -$57.77 million ($0.84) -0.23 Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.76 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Vsee Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

