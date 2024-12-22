Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$171.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$171.07.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99. Also, Director Tracy Robinson purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20. Insiders bought a total of 6,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,190 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNR opened at C$145.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$153.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.72 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.