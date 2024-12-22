Reviewing Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of LQR House shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LQR House and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.14%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than LQR House.

LQR House has a beta of 5.06, meaning that its share price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -630.38% -119.93% -114.73% Westrock Coffee -9.05% -20.72% -2.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LQR House and Westrock Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.27 million 4.80 -$15.75 million ($1.40) -1.11 Westrock Coffee $836.72 million 0.71 -$34.58 million ($0.86) -7.30

LQR House has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats LQR House on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

