Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfizer Q3 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 232.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 186,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 92,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 762,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,405 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

